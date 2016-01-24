Checkfront Online Bookings

Checkfront is an online booking system that allows schedule-based businesses to manage their inventories, centralize reservations, collect digital waivers, and process payments. Trusted by businesses in over 100 countries, we’re a great fit for accommodations, tour/event operators, rental businesses, and professional services. This integration makes it easy to share details of new bookings across your team through automated posts to the Slack channel of your choosing, including: • Customer name

• Items booked (and dates)

• Booking ID with a link directly to the invoice within Checkfront The integration may also be configured to post staff notes into the same channel, keeping your team aware of critical booking updates and important details as they arise.