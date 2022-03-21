/hourstack commands give you insight into and control over your daily schedule. Full list of commands
/hourstack help: Lists all the actions available.
/hourstack list: Lists all entries for today.
/hourstack stats: Provides daily and weekly stats.
/hourstack start: Start a timer by name. Requires
name argument.
/hourstack stop: Stop a timer by name. Optional
name argument.
/hourstack complete: Complete a task by name. Requires
name argument.
/hourstack new: Creates a new entry. Accepts
name,
duration,
[project], and
#label 1 #label 2 arguments.
/hourstack workspaces: List all of your workspaces.
/hourstack workspace: Switches your active workspace. Requires
name argument.Examples
/hourstack workspace Acme Design.
/hourstack new Wireframes 1h30m [Website redesign] #UX #UX.
/hourstack start Homepage illustrations or
/hourstack list and click the start timer button next to the task.
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.