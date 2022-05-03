Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Device Magic stores information about customers Slack workspace like channel name, team name, and web hook URL. Device Magic does not retain any message data after it has delivered it to the customers Slack workspace.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You have the right to request, through email to support@devicemagic.com, that we delete any of your data that we store, subject to certain exceptions. Once we receive and confirm your verifiable consumer request, we will delete those information (Slack workspace, channel name, team name, web hook URL) from our records, unless an exception applies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Device Magic stores information about customers Slack workspace until it is removed by the customer. To remove this information, simply delete the Device Magic destination in the management console.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no