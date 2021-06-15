Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Setmore will generally retain your information for as long as reasonably necessary to provide services to you, and to comply with applicable laws. After you deactivate your account, Setmore will continue to retain copies of information to comply with our legal obligations (for example, maintaining records of payments made to Setmore for tax and financial auditing purposes). Transfer or assignment in connection with business transfers or bankruptcy. In the event of a merger, acquisition, reorganization, bankruptcy, or other sale of all or a portion of our assets, any user information owned or controlled by us may be one of the assets transferred to third parties. We reserve the right, as part of this type of transaction, to transfer or assign to third parties your Personal Data and other information we have collected from users of the Services. Other than to the extent ordered by a bankruptcy or other court, or as otherwise agreed to by you, the use and disclosure of all transferred user information will be subject to this Privacy Policy. However, any information you submit or that is collected after this type of transfer may be subject to a new privacy policy adopted by the successor entity.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When handling requests from your customers to remove personal data from your systems, you may be obligated to remove personal data from any third party platforms that you have activated an integration with in your Setmore account. Setmore cannot, for example, delete personal information held by MailChimp as part of your usage of a MailChimp account. However, Setmore will practice due diligence in supporting any requests to delete personal information from a third party app, service, or platform, insofar as Setmore can assist in helping the Setmore user communicate those requests to third party apps, services, and platforms directly.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Setmore is committed to the privacy and confidentiality of the information provided by its users. This Privacy Policy describes the type of personal data that Setmore (“Setmore,” “we,” or “us”) collects through your use of our website, our products, support, payment and mobile apps, our marketing, demonstrations, and promotions, and our communications with you through our website or by phone, email, or live chat and online services, including your comments and feedback (collectively, the “Services”). The term “Personal Data” refers to any information relating to an identifiable person who can be directly or indirectly identified in particular by reference to an identifier. Personal Data includes, without limitation, personally identifiable information about you, such as your name, date of birth, email address or postal address, and payment information. Please note that by submitting Personal Data manually or in electronic form to us and/or by using our website, you give your consent that all Personal Data submitted on each occasion may be processed by and/or shared with Setmore and its service providers, in the manner and for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. If you do not want us to collect or process Personal Data, please do not provide it, but you may not be able to take advantage of our Services or certain features of our Services.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

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