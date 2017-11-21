Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Motivosity will retain Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Motivosity will remove Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Motivosity will store Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Motivosity is hosted in the public cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS