Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Motivosity will retain Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Motivosity will remove Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Motivosity will store Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Motivosity is hosted in the public cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no