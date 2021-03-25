Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Quip admins can create custom data retention policies with purchase of Quip Governance. By default, data is stored until a customer leaves Quip and then deleted following Quip data deletion policy.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten After termination of the Quip services, Customer Data submitted to such service is retained on inactive status for 120 days, after which it is securely overwritten or deleted from production and backups within 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All networking components, network accelerators, load balancers, Web servers and application servers are configured in a redundant configuration. Customer Data submitted to Quip is stored on a primary database server that is clustered with a backup database server for higher availability. All Customer Data submitted to the Quip is backed up regularly.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes