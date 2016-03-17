Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
TLV, LLC will retain the user data according to the time they set when they "shred" the message. If they choose to shred the message after a certain number of views, the data will be retained for a maximum of 60 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data will be completely removed from our servers after it has expired.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored in our database, encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
stormondemand.com
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no