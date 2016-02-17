Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The processing starts when you create an account with POEditor and ends when you delete it or ask us to remove the data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
POEditor removes data when you delete your account or if you ask us to do that.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
POEditor stores data securely on it's own infrastructure, backups are stored encrypted on AWS and a physical location up to 6 months.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Rumänien
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter