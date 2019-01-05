EZ Notify by Highview Apps

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We keep database backups that might contain user data for up to 90 days on Amazon S3. They're automatically deleted permanently after 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Users can contact us at privacy@highviewapps.com to have their PII data removed and they'll be removed from our systems and backups within 90 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We keep our database backups on Amazon S3 US regions and files are encrypted both in transit and at rest.
Our cloud servers are located in Canada and US regions.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
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