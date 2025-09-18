Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain data for the lifetime of your account while providing you with the ability for full control over this data. This includes modification and permanent deletion of your data from your account and archival backups.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon request of the account owner, we will process a full data deletion from our active records and archival backups. Once this process is complete we will be unable to reactivate your account or furnish you with your account data. Contact support for all data deletion requests.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Slickplan of Awmous, LLC is dedicated to keeping your data private and secure. It is important to us that you understand how we collect, process and retain data. We are fully compliant with the EU GDPR & CCPA regulations.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
DigitalOcean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no