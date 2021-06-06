Trakstar Hire

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Trakstar retains all their customer's data for at least 18 months after they have stopped using our services.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Trakstar allows its customers to permanently delete their data within the application.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Trakstar stores their customer's data in AWS Cloud that is encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Primary data is hosted on AWS RDS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no