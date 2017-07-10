Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ReviewBot retains only the minimum data required to deliver review notifications and does not store Slack message content.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is deleted automatically when no longer required for notification delivery or upon app uninstallation.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure and is not shared with third parties.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no