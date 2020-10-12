Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain information for as long as reasonably necessary to deliver our Services to you or to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. You may delete the Personal Information in your account as described in our Privacy Policy. Please note that, in limited circumstances, we may retain information for a longer period of time as required by law.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You may delete some or all of your data any any time using our product UI.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Your data is stored encrypted at rest, and is encrypted in transit.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our data is cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter