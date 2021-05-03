Jira Integration+

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and is automatically removed within 90 days of license expiration. Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Appfire automatically removes data from previous users. Enterprise customers are able to manage data retention in private instances or self-hosted Docker containers. Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted with private-instance and on-premise options available. Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud. We also offer the following hosting options for Enterprise customers as an add-on: 1.Private Cloud Hosting 2 Self-hosted via Docker 3 Data Residency (Germany, US currently available) 4 Bring your own keys with AWS KMS. Please contact us at securityrequest@appfire.com for more information if you're interested in these services.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.appfire.com/