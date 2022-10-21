Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain all customer data for up to 5 years, unless requested for immediate deletion by a Seismic Knowledge administrator. Deletion can take up to 1 week to be processed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
All data is backed up daily with Azure, and backups are kept for 35 days. After that, the backups are automatically deleted from our cloud provider.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. Raw access is granted to engineers on a time-limited, as-needed basis through Azure Active Directory. Support engineers may have access in order to troubleshoot and assist users.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Seismic is entirely cloud-hosted with Microsoft Azure virtual machines, databases, and file storage, with the addition of MongoDB Atlas managed clusters. Everything is located in the United States.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-4o-mini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Azure OpenAI, we don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data