Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no