Thinkst Canary

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We do not process or store personally identifiable or confidential information. Canary alerts remain on your Canary management console for as long as required and can be deleted at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The Canary management console and all of it's data is removed when a subscription is terminated.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Full backups are performed daily. Backup data is encrypted.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Our data is hosted in single tenanted AWS EC2 instances within geographically suitable data centers.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no