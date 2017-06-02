Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Upwave collects both Personal Information and Non-Personal Information. If Upwave has collected information, which consists of both Personal and Non-Personal (“Combined Information”), Upwave will treat the Combined Information as Personal Information. Upwave will handle Personal Information in order to comply with the contractual obligations under the agreement with the client. Upwave may also rely on legitimate interest to handle Personal Information (e.g. when necessary for internal administrative purposes, service improvement or to maintain a high level of security) or as required by law. When a client subscribes to Upwave personal information about the client will be collected, e.g. name, email and physical location, as well as Upwave’s payment services subcontractor may collect the client's credit card information. The main purpose of processing and collecting Personal Information is to provide the client with information, products, and/or services that the client requests from Upwave or to carry out obligations arising from any agreements entered into between Upwave and the client. Information is maintained as long as Upwave provides services to the client, and as long it is required for Upwave to perform any related business activities. After the information is no longer necessary for business purposes, Upwave will destroy the information unless it is agreed with the client that Upwave should keep the information, or a court or administrative order is made to preserve the information, or if it is otherwise stipulated by law.