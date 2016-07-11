Butterfly empowers teams to operate at the highest level through better communication. Our actionable feedback platform helps managers regularly take the pulse of their employees’ happiness, satisfaction, and engagement, creating a consistent feedback loop. With this direct and actionable feedback, managers can initiate constructive conversations with every team member, from remote or office workers to field and logistics employees, and see the micro-sentiments driving their productivity each day. With Butterfly, managers grow their skills, teams hit their goals and companies thrive. Our Slack integration is seamless, once installed all employees having Slack enabled as their preferred delivery channel will receive all the Butterfly request directly within Slack.