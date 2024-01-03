OnPage’s :trophy: award-winning incident alert management system for IT and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification management capabilities. The solution ensures the timely delivery of important notifications to the right individual. OnPage’s bi-directional integration with Slack allows users to send critical messages between Slack and OnPage users seamlessly, acknowledge and respond to critical OnPage incidents from within Slack, and access the notification audit trail for a complete overview of the incident’s progression. Key Features:

:rocket: Seamlessly elevate and send high-priority messages from Slack channels directly to OnPage users' mobile devices, and vice-versa.

:loud_sound: Leverage OnPage’s distinguishable critical alerting capabilities that continue to alert until read.

:robot_face: Leverage OnPage’s on-call management capabilities that ensure the right person is notified promptly.

:arrows_counterclockwise: Gain cross-platform collaboration. The OnPage application allows contacted individuals to seamlessly engage, with responses effortlessly syncing back into the corresponding Slack thread.

:zap:Prioritize and collaborate on incidents directly within Slack, expediting the resolution process.

:mag_right:Gain a complete overview of the OnPage alert’s delivery status from within Slack. How OnPage Enhances Your Workflow:

:tada: Effortless Setup: Setting up the Slack/OnPage integration is easy, facilitating instant exchanges of critical alerts.

:free: Free Trial: Explore the power of OnPage with a risk-free trial period. (Note: Contact us to get access to the free trial) Features:

Slash commands

/op-help – instructions for using the integration.

/op-trigger - a dialog box will appear where you can specify OnPage recipients and send messages.