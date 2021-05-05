Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Niederlande

Details zum Daten-Hosting Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen DigitalOcean

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes