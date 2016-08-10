Outplanr lets you better manage your company’s work and the resources to do it by transforming task lists into feasible work days, letting you see exactly who will do what and when. Some of its features include:

- Task management, including sub-tasks, recurrencies, files, comments

- Real-time task tracking for the whole team

- Plan task times and match against actuals

- Automatic time-sheet generation

- Team work planning tool where you can see each one’s allocations and directly assign and manage tasks and events

- Appointment scheduling including files and comments

- Project management with progress and analysis on work done