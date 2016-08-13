icanhazdadjoke

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
C653 Labs, Inc only collects and stores web application logs including connecting IP address and user-agent.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
C653 Labs, Inc will automatically remove any data collected after 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
C653 Labs, Inc will retain web application logs for as much as 30 days.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in AWS with Cloudflare DNS and proxy.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no