icanhazdadjoke

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien C653 Labs, Inc only collects and stores web application logs including connecting IP address and user-agent.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten C653 Labs, Inc will automatically remove any data collected after 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung C653 Labs, Inc will retain web application logs for as much as 30 days.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted in AWS with Cloudflare DNS and proxy.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS