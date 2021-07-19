Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Alerts and logs are removed after 14 days automatically. Endpoints are stored as long as the bot belongs to a channel or group. Workspace settings are stored as long as the bot is installed. No other data is collected.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We maintain continuous backups for the last 35 days. If you uninstall the bot, data that belongs to your workspace is deleted within 14 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store all data using the latest encryption standards.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no