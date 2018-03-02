ACALL is a Visitor RPA (Robotics Process Automation) Service.After installing the ACALL Slack app, our bot will notify you when visitors arrive. You can choose the way to be notified in DM or any channel.Detailed configurations are available in ACALL web administaration control panel.
ACALL kann Folgendes einsehen:
ACALL kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.