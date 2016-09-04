Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
IP2Location only keep user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
IP2Location only keep user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data and will remove when the app is uninstalled.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
IP2Location will store user data a secure Amazon RDS storage.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no