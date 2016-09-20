AsciiBot lets you search and display ascii images.This integration will enable the /ascii slash command for your team. Example: typing "/ascii cats" will display a cat ascii image in your channel.A one-time fully-refundable payment of $5 is required so that we may continue to support the application.
AsciiBot kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.