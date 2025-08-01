As stated in 10.1 of our Data Processing Addendum (

), upon termination or expiration of the Agreement, Customer.io shall (at Subscriber’s election) delete or return to Subscriber all Subscriber Data (including copies) in its possession or control, save that this requirement shall not apply to the extent Customer.io is required by applicable law to retain some or all of the Subscriber Data, which Subscriber Data Customer.io shall securely isolate and protect from any further processing, except to the extent required by applicable law.