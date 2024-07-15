Hanzo Illuminate

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Hanzo will collect and retain Customer Data only as directed in response to active Matters (defining applicable users, channels and/or timeframes) which have been initiated and maintained within the application.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Hanzo will automatically remove Customer Data as directed and when no longer required for active Matters being maintained within the application.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Hanzo will store Customer Data in accordance with our data security and privacy policies, and only within secure hosting facilities for each customer.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted (single instance/single tenant)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no