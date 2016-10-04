Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) lets you automate the creation, maintenance and removal of user identities in applications. This app will allow you to configure Azure AD to automatically provision assigned users and groups to your Slack environment. To utilize this feature, you will need to have the appropriate Azure AD edition as shown here (https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/details/active-directory/).
Microsoft Azure AD Provisioning kann Folgendes einsehen:
Microsoft Azure AD Provisioning kann Folgendes tun:
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