Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Customer data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten If you close your account with us we take steps to ensure deletion of your data in production systems and, where technically possible, our backup systems. For enterprise customers we offer the option to set a custom data removal policy.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data is stored on the servers operated by TransIP B.V., our hosting provider based in Leiden, The Netherlands. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain multiple off-site backups in the Netherlands and the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud storage. Separate infrastructure (virtual or physical) as well as self-hosting are available upon request for an additional fee.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://greet.bot/subprocessors