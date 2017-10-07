The Imgflip Slack app lets you create and post memes in your Slack channels using intuitive text commands that give you access to one of the most extensive meme template databases on the internet. Example usage:/imgflip help /imgflip John, y u no spell correctly?!? /imgflip bad luck brian ; turns on airplane mode ; phone flies away etc. See all the options here: https://imgflip.com/slack
imgflip kann Folgendes tun:
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