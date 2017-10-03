internetVista | website monitoring

In accordance with Article 13 of the GDPR, the Customer is informed that they have a right of access, objection, correction, portability and erasure. They may exercise their rights by contacting the internetVista customer service, either by sending a letter to the address in the imprint displayed on the internetVista website or electronically by sending an e-mail to the address support@internetVista.com. internetVista may ask the Customer for proof of identity; any electronic request must be sent from the e-mail address entered at the time of registration with the internetVista service. The Customer also has the possibility of lodging a complaint with the Privacy Commission (

) in application of article 77 of the GDPR. The Customer may also at any time change their personal data by logging into their monitoring account under the “Account” section. If the Customer makes an objection to the processing of their personal data, and in so far as this data is an integral part of the internetVista service, the Customer may be asked to close their monitoring service account.