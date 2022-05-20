Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer log data is only kept for 7, 14, or 30 days
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Removed according to the plan that the customers has 7, 14, or 30 days
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
None
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Mezmo uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Centers which are located in the United States of America. For IBM Customers, there are data centers located across multiple regions.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, IBM Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter