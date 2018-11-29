Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no