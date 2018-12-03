Team TimeZone

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide the services requested by the individual, or for other legitimate and lawful purposes, such as complying with legal obligations or resolving disputes.
We regularly review the personal data we hold and delete any data that is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We take reasonable steps to securely delete or anonymize personal data that is no longer needed for the purposes for which it was collected.
We may retain certain personal data for longer periods of time if required by law or for other legitimate and lawful purposes, such as resolving disputes or enforcing our rights.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store personal data on secure servers that are protected by appropriate technical and organizational measures.
We take reasonable steps to ensure the security and confidentiality of personal data, and to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, or loss of personal data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no