Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no