CheckCentral

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain data as-needed to provide services but allow anyone to request data removal at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We retain data as-needed to provide services but allow anyone to request data removal at any time.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store data encrypted and follow all best-practices for data security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Kanada
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Internal
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Internal
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no