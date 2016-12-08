elmah.io is a cloud based error logger and management tool for .NET web applications. Based on the de-facto standard error component ELMAH, logging errors from your webserver requires nothing more than installing a NuGet package. We support both ELMAH as well as popular .NET logging frameworks like log4net, NLog and Serilog.When installed, all exceptions on your webservers will automatically be synced to elmah.io’s powerful infrastructure based on Elasticsearch and Windows Azure. Everything from full-text to time-based searches fly at supersonic speed. Our integration with Slack automatically notify your team members when new errors are logged.elmah.io is a paid service, but you can sign up for a free 21 day trial.
elmah.io kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
A user can per request ask to get his/her user deleted. We want this to be a manual process, in order to disallow people from keep signing up for new trials.
When a user asks for deletion, the user data will be deleted from:
- Our database (Elasticsearch)
- Intercom
- MailChimp (in case the user signed up for the newsletter)
- Backups (we don't want to modify already created backup data, why we create a new total backup and delete the old one)
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
info@elmah.io
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern