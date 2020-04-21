Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Bugsnag retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Bugsnag will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 7 day period.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter