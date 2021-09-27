Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data will remain in your Raygun account until your data retention period expires for that data, or you manually choose to delete this information from your account settings.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is maintained in our data stores and backups for up to 2 weeks following removal which is either triggered by you, one of your team, or by Raygun’s data retention policies. After this period the data is completely removed from our systems to support your data retention and destruction policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Raygun uses encrypted data storage and secure backups keep your data protected. Data backups are maintained for 2 weeks at which point they are automatically and permanently deleted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter