Spinify lets you run fun gamified competitions within your team with highly visible leaderboards! Through team members interacting and encouraging others, you can drive leaderboards on the Spinify platform which promotes good communication and team morale.A Spinify account connected to Slack is required for this app to work. If you don't have one, you can create one at https://spinify.com/sign-up/
Spinify kann Folgendes einsehen:
Spinify kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
SECURITY AND STORAGE OF COLLECTED INFORMATION
User data is stored only as long as a person is customer of Spinify/generally for up to 7 years/longer in certain circumstances such as to comply with legal requirements
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
ACCESS TO COLLECTED INFORMATION
We require your consent to use your personal information. If:
you would like to contact us about the personal information we hold about you;
your personal information changes;
you would like to opt out of direct marketing;
you would like to request restricted use of you personal information, or the deletion of your personal information (including deletion from third parties connected to Spinify); or
you want us to stop communicating with you,
you can update your MySpinify details at https://my.spinify.com/ or contact us by email at info@spinify.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
https://spinify.com/privacy-policy
Details in the section
SECURITY AND STORAGE OF COLLECTED INFORMATION
We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
User data is stored only as long as a person is customer of Spinify/generally for up to 7 years/longer in certain circumstances such as to comply with legal requirements
Your Spinify details are protected by a password for your privacy and security. You may have additional or different sign-on protections if you are using a third party site or service to access your account. It is your responsibility to prevent unauthorized access to your Spinify account and your personal and business information by selecting and protecting your password as well as limiting access to your computer or device/browser by signing off after you have finished accessing your account.
We endeavor to protect the privacy of your data, account and personal information we hold in our system. Spinify uses utilizes generally-accepted security measures to protect against the misuse or unauthorized disclosure of this information. We cannot guarantee complete security of this information due to factors such as hardware failure, unauthorized entry or use, and other factors that may compromise the security of user information.
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@spinify.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern