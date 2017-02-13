Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Kaomoji retains necessary account data such as User ID and saved shortcuts indefinitely until a user requests deletion via the support email address.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Kaomoji does not archive data outside the scope of the retention policy, and data removal is available through manual request via the support email address.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored encrypted at rest and in transit.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no