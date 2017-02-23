Expiration Reminder is a software that allows you to track expiration and renewal dates. You can track dates for employee certifications, government permits, legal contracts, leases, insurance, warranties, food products, etc. Basically anything that expires and poses an threat to your business compliance, Expiration Reminder can help. Besides tracking, it also sends notifications about status via emails, SMS and Slack. With Expiration Reminder you can basically get rid of that Excel sheet (or like our customers call it, Excel hell) and have your expirations in control. Please note that to use this bot for an extended period of time you'll need a paid subscription to Expiration Reminder. Keep in mind, the bot will fully work during the FREE trial period.