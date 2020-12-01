Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The Kaomoji.moe service retains required account data such as Slack User and Team ID indefinitely until a user chooses to delete it themselves via the account management page or requests via support email address with instructions to remove data. Feedback data is retained until the natural language processing model has been trained, after which the data is purged from the system or at a monthly interval, whichever comes first.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Kaomoji.moe does not archive data outside the scope of the retention policy, data removal is available through the account management page or may be requested manually via the support email address. Feedback data is removed periodically once the natural language processing model has been trained, after which the data is purged from the system or at a monthly interval, whichever comes first.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Kaomoji.moe stores data encrypted at rest, encrypted in transit, and only accessible from a single account that uses 2FA and a strong generated password within Google Cloud Platform.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no