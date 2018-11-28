LaMetric Time is the smart clock for your home or office that displays important information at a glance, in real-time.This integration will allow you to see Slack messages on your LaMetric Time smart clock and never miss important messages while not using computer or smartphone.Use /lametric slash command to connect your smart clocks to Slack channels.If you don't have LaMetric Time yet, you can get it on our web store at http://store.lametric.com
LaMetric kann Folgendes einsehen:
LaMetric kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Smart Atoms Limited will retain Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
The App, while running on LaMetric Cloud is requesting the following Slack data (the Data):
Data associated with Slack account
* Slack User ID – to let the App associate LaMetric Account and Slack Account.
Data associated with Slack Workspace
* Slack Team ID – to let the App store its configuration per Slack Workspace
* Slack Channel IDs and Channel Names – is used on configuration page on LaMetric Cloud to display a channel list to let you choose from which Slack Channels to receive notifications to a LaMetric Smart Device(s).
The Data associated with the Slack account and workspace is downloaded via secure SSL connection and stored in LaMetric Cloud’s database.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Smart Atoms Limited will remove Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
The Data is immediately deleted when:
* the Slack account is disconnected from the LaMetric account.
* LaMetric Account is deleted
"All notices required to be made to Smart Atoms Limited pursuant to this Policy may be made in writing to support@lametric.com or info@lametric.com. Alternatively, you can send written requests by regular mail to the following address: 78 York Street, London, W1H 1DP, UK"
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Smart Atoms Limited will store Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at https://lametric.com/legal/slack-api-user-data-policy
Data associated with the Slack account and workspace is downloaded via secure SSL connection and stored in LaMetric Cloud’s database.
Data associated with messaging is not stored. Messages from a Slack channel are pushed to LaMetric Cloud by Slack and then immediately pushed to a LaMetric Smart Device without storing them to a persistent storage. LaMetric Smart Device only displays the message and does not store it to a persistant storage as well.
When someone requests Smart Atoms Limited to delete personal data, request is forwarded to the Data Protection Officer inside the company and it gets fulfilled within 24 hours
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
yes
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@lametric.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern