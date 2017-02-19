Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Standup Alice will retain customer's data while they are actively using Standup Alice.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Standup Alice will remove customer's data during 24 hours after Standup Alice Slack app is uninstalled. Customer can also send an email to hello@standupalice.com to request a data deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
When Standup Alice is added into your Slack workspace, we will receive and store the team name, team Id, team tokens. When a standup is created, we will receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack user profile, timezone and optionally email address of the standup's participants. We will collect and store conversations between Standup Alice and standup's participants as part of daily standup.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no