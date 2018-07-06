Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Copper CRM, Inc. will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Copper CRM, Inc. will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Copper CRM, Inc. will store customer data in accordance with GDPR.