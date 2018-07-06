Copper crm seamlessly integrates with G Suite so you can track leads, monitor activity, and close deals - all from your inbox.Copper — the crm that works for you. - Syncs with Gmail so you can work right out of your inbox - Zero data entry so you can focus on selling, not updating your crm - Get up and running in a matter of days, not months - Requires zero training - it’s that intuitive and easy to use - Designed to look and feel exactly like Google When you connect Copper to Slack, you can select the channel each type of notification about updates to leads or opportunities should be sent to. To integrate with Slack you must have a free trial or paid Copper account. Don't have any account? Start a free 14-day trial by visiting copper.com.
Copper kann Folgendes einsehen:
Copper kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Copper CRM, Inc. will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Copper CRM, Inc. will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Copper CRM, Inc. will store customer data in accordance with GDPR.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
Customer may request data deletion by contacting Copper Customer Support at support@copper.com.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Einmaliges Anmelden (SSO) mit den folgenden Anbietern
Okta
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
yes
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
security@copper.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern