Songlink helps you share music with your friends, coworkers and those few gems who happen to be both. :sweat_smile:Songlink will find your current jam-of-the-day on all the major music streaming platforms and post the links to the channel or conversation. Enter the song or album by name or copy-paste its URL. We support the following platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube/YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Napster, Yandex.Music, SoundCloud and Audius.Happy listening and sharing! :headphones::v::rocket:
Songlink kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
Information Odesli Collects
Odesli collects anonymized location information about you that could indirectly identify you.
Odesli also collects information about how you use the Services. In certain cases, especially for
customer support, Odesli will collect your name and email address after you voluntarily share it
with us. For example:
● We collect and process location information when you use the Services. We determine
your location (city and country) based on the IP address of the device you’re using when
interacting with the Services.
● When you make a payment on Odesli, you may provide payment information such as
your payment card or other payment details. We use the Payment Card Industry
compliant third-party payment services Braintree and we do not store your credit card or
any other financial information.
● When responding to customer support inquiries, we will collect your name and email
address in order to best communicate with you and provide you the best possible
service.
● We collect information from your browser, computer, or mobile device, which provide us
with technical information when you access or use the Services. This technical
information includes device and network information, cookies, log files and analytics
information. Learn more about how we use cookies in our Cookies Policy at
https://odesli.co/cookie-policy.
● The Services use log files. The information stored in those files includes IP addresses,
browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, platform type,
date/time stamp, and number of clicks. This information is used to analyze trends,
administer, protect and secure the Services, track member movement in the aggregate,
and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You have the right to be forgotten. You can contact us at support@odesli.co and request
that all of the anonymized data associated with you be deleted permanently. We will
then delete all of this data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Information Odesli Collects
Odesli collects anonymized location information about you that could indirectly identify you.
Odesli also collects information about how you use the Services. In certain cases, especially for
customer support, Odesli will collect your name and email address after you voluntarily share it
with us. For example:
● We collect and process location information when you use the Services. We determine
your location (city and country) based on the IP address of the device you’re using when
interacting with the Services.
● When you make a payment on Odesli, you may provide payment information such as
your payment card or other payment details. We use the Payment Card Industry
compliant third-party payment services Braintree and we do not store your credit card or
any other financial information.
● When responding to customer support inquiries, we will collect your name and email
address in order to best communicate with you and provide you the best possible
service.
● We collect information from your browser, computer, or mobile device, which provide us
with technical information when you access or use the Services. This technical
information includes device and network information, cookies, log files and analytics
information. Learn more about how we use cookies in our Cookies Policy at
https://odesli.co/cookie-policy.
● The Services use log files. The information stored in those files includes IP addresses,
browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, platform type,
date/time stamp, and number of clicks. This information is used to analyze trends,
administer, protect and secure the Services, track member movement in the aggregate,
and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
When some requests for Songlink Technologies, Inc. to delete personal data, we will delete all the data within 30 business days, though it usually is completed within 24-48 hours.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@song.link
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern