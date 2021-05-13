Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. We only push notifications to slack based on the data stored and updated in our application, which is stored as long as our customers want us to.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. All data in our application is archived as part of our disaster recovery backups for up to 3 months and then automatically deleted form backup storage.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud and bare-metal servers with Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, and Strato AG.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, Strato AG
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no